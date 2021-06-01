West Haven cracking down on illegal parking with tag and tow initiative

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven officials are cracking down on illegal parking this summer season with a new tag and tow initiative.

Officials say, last year there were lots of complaints from residents about illegal parking and littering issues on the beach. All of that is set to change this year.

Residents recall last summer as chaotic with the influx of illegally parked cars and littering. Last year, city officials had their hands tied without the proper signage to enforce the rules.

Now, the city has put up signs clearly marking its new tag and tow policy. The initiative runs from May 1-Sept. 30 and Mayor Nancy Rossi says police are prepared to enforce the rules.

If cars are illegally parked without paying at a kiosk or having a parking pass that matches the license plate on the car, you could be fined and towed. The mayor says it’s one way to keep things clean and ensure everyone is paying their fair share including out-of-town visitors.

“We welcome, we want people to come here and enjoy the beaches; they are beautiful,” said the mayor. “We have a beautiful storefront. We have a lot of great restaurants and small businesses to frequent but we just ask you to obey the rules.”

Area residents are on board with the effort.

Gail Fertz of West Haven told us, “We pay so much money and we wanna see this kept nice…They have to respect the area and keep it clean.”

Hoping for a smoother summer ahead on West Haven’s pride and joy.

Tim Mclaughlin/ West Haven resident, added, “There should be parking for West Haven residents, they pay a lot of taxes here…We walk here every day. It’s a nice place to walk and hang out and I hope they can keep it like that.”

City officials say out-of-town residents would be required to buy a season beach pass for $125 or pay for parking at the kiosks if they don’t have a resident pass. Parking capacity is back to 100% at all West Haven beaches.