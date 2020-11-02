West Haven Elks Lodge holds food drive to benefit families in need ahead of holiday season

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A food drive was held Sunday at the West Haven Elks Lodge to benefit WHEAT (West Haven Emergency Assistance Task Force).

WHEAT helps feed over 150 families every week. This year, things are looking a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donna Rzasa of the Elks told News 8, “Normally, I would always ask for people to donate what people would buy for themselves for Thanksgiving. But we’re in a different time now. We’re in the year of COVID, so they just don’t need food for Thanksgiving. They need food for everyday living.”

If you didn’t make it out Sunday to the food drive, the organization is always taking monetary donations.

For more information and how to donate click here.

West Haven Elks Lodge holds food drive to benefit families in need ahead of holiday season

