WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A historic church in West Haven is celebrating three centuries of worship.

The Congregation Church of the Holy Spirit observed the anniversary on Sunday with an open house.

The parish has seen evolutions, with consolidations taking place over the years.

“We are a large parish family,” said Kati Guthrie-Tilove with the church. “We just really enjoy working with each other in the community, doing our outreach, and, of course, celebrating on Sundays.”

It is the second-oldest Episcopal church in the Diocese of Connecticut.