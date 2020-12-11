West Haven family creates live stream Christmas series to honor late son

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven family is keeping their son’s memory alive in a new holiday live stream.

Rachel and Mark Macholl started their live stream called Believe to honor their son Mickey, who lost his battle with cancer in 2016. He was 4-years old. Mark, who has written three children’s books inspired by his three boys, reads the stories out loud.

Mark says the stories will bring tears to your eyes, but they’re good reads that encourage you to have hope.

“I want people to realize that there is still hope that this pandemic isn’t going to ruin everything for them. Things are gonna flip, just like bad times always happen to you, just like you have bad times there’s always good times and the good times are right around the corner,” Mark says.

Their series airs every Wednesday night at 7 pm on Facebook. They have special guests and give away prizes every week.

For more information on Mickey’s story and their Christmas live stream, click here.