West Haven firefighters tackling raging house fire on Campbell Avenue

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven firefighters are battling a raging house fire on Campbell Avenue Friday night.

The video below sent by News 8 viewer Keith Lynn through Report It shows the fire on the second floor of the structure.

According to fire chief, the family inside the house were on the first floor when they smelled the smoke and called 911. The top floor was vacant.

No injuries were reported. No word on the cause of the fire.

The fire has been put out at this time.

This is breaking news. We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll bring you more information as we get it.