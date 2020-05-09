West Haven first responder who worked on frontlines in NYC honored with car parade

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During these times, hearing honking in the neighborhood usually means a hero is nearby.

Hundreds of cars and firetrucks pulled down a street in West Haven Saturday morning in a surprise vehicle parade honoring first responder Pat D’Amato.

He just returned home after working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City. Pat is known for his hard work here in Connecticut for AMR.

Parade organizer Kevin Ward says the response has been overwhelming.

Ward said, “It helps to show the community that they are being supported even though they cant get out into the community they cant interact. It’s a way for the community to get out drive-by somebody’s house and show them that they’re still appreciated during this time.”

Over 200 cars drove down Pat’s street to celebrate the local hero.