West Haven food drive at Elks Lodge collects food, donations for families in-need

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A social-distancing food drive happened Sunday in West Haven. People drove up to donate food to the volunteers wearing gloves and masks at the West Haven Elks Lodge on Main Street.

The drive supports the non-profit ‘Wheat,’ which helps families in-need put food on the table, especially important during the coronavirus crisis.

George Monahan, the Chaplain at the Lodge said, “We also have applied for a grant through the Elks Foundation that will benefit Wheat as well as two other associations in West Haven that have been impacted by COVID-19…West Haven is well-known for how much they really step up for people who are in need.”

Monahan told News 8 they received over 1,000 pounds of food products during the drive.

The Lodge also collected over $2,000 in cash donations in two hours alone. They plan on having another drive later in the year.