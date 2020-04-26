West Haven food drive at Elks Lodge collects food, donations for families in-need

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A social-distancing food drive happened Sunday in West Haven. People drove up to donate food to the volunteers wearing gloves and masks at the West Haven Elks Lodge on Main Street.

The drive supports the non-profit ‘Wheat,’ which helps families in-need put food on the table, especially important during the coronavirus crisis.

George Monahan, the Chaplain at the Lodge said, “We also have applied for a grant through the Elks Foundation that will benefit Wheat as well as two other associations in West Haven that have been impacted by COVID-19…West Haven is well-known for how much they really step up for people who are in need.”

Monahan told News 8 they received over 1,000 pounds of food products during the drive.

The Lodge also collected over $2,000 in cash donations in two hours alone. They plan on having another drive later in the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Food drive held in West Haven to help families in need during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Food drive held in West Haven to help families in need during pandemic"

Waterbury cancels all Memorial Day celebrations amid coronavirus health concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury cancels all Memorial Day celebrations amid coronavirus health concerns"

One Good Thing: Bethany Rid Litter Day gets community outside, cleaning roadsides of trash, including discarded PPE amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Bethany Rid Litter Day gets community outside, cleaning roadsides of trash, including discarded PPE amid pandemic"

New Haven Update: Road closures near East Rock Park, shortfall for city budget

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Update: Road closures near East Rock Park, shortfall for city budget"

Meriden officials step up patrols at local parks to enforce social distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Meriden officials step up patrols at local parks to enforce social distancing"

New Haven Public Schools says 10% of students aren’t engaged in at-home learning programs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Public Schools says 10% of students aren’t engaged in at-home learning programs"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss