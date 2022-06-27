WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A “suspicious item” prompted an evacuation at West Haven High School on Monday.

West Haven police said they received a call to emergency services reporting a threat at the high school. The public is asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

“The school grounds are currently evacuated and closed for safety,” West Haven police wrote in a statement. “All students and faculty are safe and accounted for.”

State police are also on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

