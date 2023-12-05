WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A sophomore student who was on the football team at West Haven High School has died, district leaders confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday.

The school’s crisis team worked to put supports in place to help students, according to Superintendent Neil Cavallaro. Resources from both inside and outside the district are being used for counseling.

Cavallaro was not aware Tuesday evening if any public memorial services were planned.

The student has been identified by an assistant coach as Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh. The coach, James McCarthy, called Fidalgo-Pugh “One of the kindest and hardest working young men I have ever had the pleasure of being around.”

“We will miss Chris’s intensity on the practice field & smile in the hallways immensely,” McCarthy posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Watch over us Big 70!”

West Haven High School Principal Dana Paredes sent out a message to parents about the death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the unexpected and tragic passing of one of our beloved sophomores and a member of the varsity football team,” Paredes wrote in part. “This news has deeply impacted our school community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. He was not only an integral part of our school’s athletic community but also a bright and cherished member of our student body. The loss of such a promising young life is profoundly felt by us all.”

Paredes urged any students who need them to utilize the resources that will be available to them.

No further details were immediately available. Check back for updates.