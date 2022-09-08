WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time.

$105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and the road will be wider and straighter.

Congresswoman Rose DeLauro, who worked on the infrastructure bill, said it will improve air quality, safety, and save people time.

“Five minute travel time savings per vehicle over this half-mile project area,” Congresswoman DeLauro said.

The project was initially planned for two years from now, but the money from the Infrastructure Act moved up the timeline.

Construction should begin in the spring and finish in 2027.