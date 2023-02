WEST HAVEN Conn, (WTNH) — A special luncheon for couples married for 50-plus years and over was held at the Noble School Senior Center in West Haven.



News 8 spoke to one couple who’s been married for 65 years. Here’s their best advice.

“Never go to bed angry and always give each other a kiss goodnight,” said Robin and Gabriel Alavandian.

Congrats to all the couples celebrating yet another Valentine’s Day together!