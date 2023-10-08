WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday’s rain meant that there were two events to celebrate Sunday at Old Grove Park in West Haven.

The Veterans Bash at the Beach and the Public Safety Expo were both free.

The expo brings together families and first responders, offering hand-on activities and interactive demonstrations.

“The West Haven Fire Department goes back to 1888, so we kind of evolved along with the city,” said William Heffernan, the department historian. “We’re older than the city itself.”

The expo is in observance of Fire Prevention Week.

The Veterans Bash included live music and food trucks. Proceeds benefit West Haven veterans.