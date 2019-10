WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire on Tetlow Street midday Wednesday.

Fire officials have confirmed an adult female died in the fire.

West Haven Police say another person was found in the house; their condition is not known.

The state fire marshal also responded to the scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

