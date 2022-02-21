WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven’s State Representative Dorinda Borer posted a picture on her Twitter account Monday from her annual screening and said she did it for two important reasons.

She wants to spread awareness about getting checked for breast cancer, specifically getting an ultrasound if you have dense breast tissue.

That is because an ultrasound can detect problems mammograms do not always catch.

Secondly, there is a bill in committee right now that would make ultrasounds cheaper for women with dense breast tissue.

“We want to make sure everybody gets it and that cost is not an obstacle,” Borer said. “I think it’s important just to show woman that we all go through this, right? And to support each other and it may not be the most flattering picture but it’s important to educate everybody about the importance of ultrasounds.”

Connecticut has the second highest breast cancer rate in the country. A public hearing could be slated for next week on the new bill.

They had a similar bill pass the state House of Representatives in the last legislative session, but they ran out of time to pass it in the Senate.