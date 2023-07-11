WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven’s city council is considering imposing a curfew for unsupervised youth, pointing to what leaders said is a rise in juvenile crime.

The curfew would be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Beachgoers News 8 spoke with Tuesday had mixed reactions about the proposal.

“They’re going to do what they want to do, regardless of any curfew,” said Joseph Handle ,of West Haven.

Marion Prete, who works in West Haven, questioned why youth would be out during those times.

“It’s too late to be out and about,” Prete said.

News 8 reached out to West Haven police about the issues. The department said it’s increasing its beach presence.

Tom McCarthy, West Haven’s public works commissioner and mayor’s acting chief of staff, said a curfew is nearly impossible.

“I’m not sure that [a curfew] is practical, given the current staffing levels we have,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said that while it may be difficult to enforce a curfew, the city can make small improvements, like updating signs to let people know the beaches, boardwalks and parking lots now close a half hour after sunset.

“That’s really the answer, is small adjustments like that, as opposed to sweeping ordinances,” McCarthy said. “But if the [city] council was to give us something like that, we would absolutely do our best to enforce it.”

Leaders said the proposal over a juvenile curfew is ongoing, and they’ll revisit the discussion in coming weeks.