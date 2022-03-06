NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting in the city on Friday that left one man injured.

Police responded to a call of a person shot on Blatchley Avenue, between Saltonstall Avenue and River Street around 4:23 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from West Haven who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Police urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Calls can remain anonymous or tips can be submitted at 1(866) 888-TIPS (8477) or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).