NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Haven man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he was involved in a pursuit in July 2021 that resulted in an occupied police cruiser being struck in Naugatuck.

According to online court documents, Donta Lamont Crockett was sentenced to 15 years with time suspended after nine years. He will then have five years of probation.

Naugatuck police said they responded to Walmart on New Haven Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle, a gray 2010 Infiniti G37. Police later located the car on South Main Street, which led to a pursuit on the wrong side of Route 8.

Officials said an officer tried entering the highway on-ramp when the gray Infiniti struck it head-on.

Crockett and Jeffniqua Tyshon Smith of New Haven were arrested.