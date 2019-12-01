Closings
West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi sworn in for second term

New Haven

(WTNH) — The mayor of West Haven was sworn in for a second term Sunday.

Nancy Rossi will now serve another two years in office. Last month she beat out Republican challenger Michele Gregorio.

“Plans for this coming term is to still continue dealing with the financial situation because we are not out of the woods,” said Mayor Rossi. ” And also economic development. We want to do our best to spur more development. We believe growing the grand list is the only way to get out of this mess.”

Mayor Rossi says they’re also looking to make improvements to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and some of the parks in town as well.

