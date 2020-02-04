 

West Haven mayor to meet with family of Mubarak Souleman

New Haven

by: Mackenzie Maynard

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of the 19-year-old shot and killed by a state trooper will be sitting down with the mayor of West Haven on Tuesday.

This meeting comes after Mubarak Souleman’s family and friends held multiple news conferences calling for the city to sit down and talk with them.

Souleman was shot and killed by Trooper Brian North after Souleman allegedly stole a car at knife point and led police on a chase into West Haven on January 15. Officials say he was shot after he reportedly pulled a knife.

Just last week, the family gathered in front of West Haven and New Haven City Halls are asking the cities for communication and answers. Since the shooting, Trooper North will remain on desk duty, he won’t be assigned to a barrack and won’t be able to drive his cruiser until the investigation is complete.

Last week, the Middlesex State’s Attorneys Office released the preliminary report regarding the autopsy results.

It ruled Souleman’s death a homicide. Now the State’s Attorneys Office is working to determine if the use of force used was necessary.

Soulemane’s family will meet with West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi at noon on Tuesday.

