Recount set for this weekend in West Haven mayoral race

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A recount in the West Haven mayoral election is set for this weekend after current Mayor Nancy Rossi declared victory Tuesday night.

She announced her victory just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. However, as of Wednesday, there are only a few dozen votes separating Rossi from her Republican opponent, City Councilman Barry Lee Cohen, which has prompted a recount.

“I do want to know the results!” the mayor told News 8 on Wednesday. “I think everyone in the city wants to know the results because normally they’re instantaneous.”

The recount is set for Sunday at city hall.

Mayor Rossi explained, “It takes several hours; it’s a lot of work. It’s additional money for the city because you have to hire people and go over it all again and make sure it’s done right.”

She says she remains hopeful and loos forward to another term: “The hope for the next term is to continue the good work we’ve been doing.”

Many were watching this heated race. The past few weeks have been challenging for the city, with an investigation into the spending of the city’s COVID relief money looming over the election.

Rossi is running for re-election. She said her work isn’t done and there’s more to do including finding ways to utilize the waterfront more, tackling the blight in the city, and helping residents through the tough, uncertain time both with the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing investigation.

Cohen believes Rossi’s time is up, pointing to the latest scandal as proof. Cohen is a life-long West Haven resident and current city councilman and hopes to engage more with businesses and create transparency within this city government, saying that’s what’s been lacking.

When asked about the results and the recount, Cohen said in a statement, “At this time, we are committed to ensuring that every vote is counted properly.”

News 8 caught up with both candidates on Election Day as they made their final push.

“I’m being very optimistic. I’m hoping to come forward, I hope we get our voter turnout. It’s been hard since the pandemic, but I hope they come! There haven’t been long lines. I hope they come and cast their vote,” Rossi said.

“I just feel like it’s such a great day for West Haven and I’m hoping for the best. I’m looking forward to being the next mayor,” Cohen said.

Residents told News 8 Wednesday they’re eager to find out for certain who will be leading the city for the next few years.

Allen Crosby of West Haven said, “I had a feeling it was going to be that close because both candidates are great.”

Ricardo Gonzalez of West Haven added, “You miss one, two, three, or four… she still won!”

The recount will take place Sunday at 9 a.m. We’ll bring you the results as soon as they are available.

