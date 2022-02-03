More than $180K of city money went to 2 women linked to former state Rep. DiMassa, invoices show

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newly released documents reveal more than $182,000 of the City of West Haven’s money went to two women linked to Michael DiMassa.

The former state representative and municipal employee faces federal charges after allegedly stealing part of the city’s COVID-19 relief funds.

“This is extremely unfortunate,” West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi (D) said. “This is a lot of money.”

Rossi said they’re going to do everything in their power to get that money back.

“It’s absolutely terrible,” she told News 8.

The documents show DiMassa signed off on these payment vouchers in 2020 and 2021. Records obtained by News 8 show $147,000 went to Lauren Knox, DiMassa’s wife. The remaining portion went to Erika Pocock, a former Senate Republican staffer and online boutique owner.

“The taxpayers don’t deserve to have this financial burden of this,” Rossi said.

According to the documents, Knox and Pocock were paid for a variety of services. Knox was paid for a youth violence prevention program and billed the city for PPE, counseling, and staffing costs. Invoices from Pocock show charges for hand sanitizer, tote bags, face masks, and vaccine cardholders.

Rossi said this is all under investigation, and measures have been put in place to ensure public funds go toward their intended purpose.

“Whoever is found guilty in the court, we are going to look for restitution,” Ross0 said. “Will they be able to pay all of it back? I don’t know, but we’re going to go after it.”

News 8 stopped by the listed addresses for Knox and DiMassa, but no one came to the door. News 8 also called Knox and Pocock directly and DiMassa’s attorney, and we have not heard back for comment.