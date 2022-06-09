WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of West Haven has decided to move its fireworks from July 2 to Labor Day Weekend.

According to a release Thursday, Mayor Nancy Rossi said this was done to give the event “more of a local flavor.”

The fireworks will now begin off Bradley Point at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a rain date of Monday, Sept. 5.

The fireworks committee said the following in a prepared statement: “Due to recent concerns, the city has postponed the July 2 show to Sept. 3. We look forward to seeing you then.”

According to the release, organizers said “for this year’s pyrotechnics show, the city is focusing less on attracting out-of-town visitors and more on attracting West Haven residents, a strategy aimed at decreasing crowds to reduce overtime costs for police and public works crews.”

Rossi also announced the return of the Savin Rock Festival on July 29-30 and the West Haven Summer Concert Series starting in late June.