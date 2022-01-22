West Haven native, bass player reminisces about time with Meat Loaf

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West haven native Steve Buslowe is recognized as not only one of the great bass players, but one of the most “versatile.”

Buslowe’s career took off and right after Meat Loaf did “Bat Out of Hell,” the last piece of the puzzle was a bass player. Buslowe auditioned and got the gig and the rest is history.

They were together for more than 20 years.

“Meat was a special singer. When I first met him I couldn’t believe what was coming out of his mouth. I never heard a voice like that before, let alone be five feet away from it while he was doing it,” Buslowe said.

“More than most singers, he always talked about getting into character as a singer. Instead of just singing songs as a melody, it was important for him to understand who he was going to be.”

He said that likely came from Meat Loaf’s theatrical background.

“Meat just had a special way about him, but he was rock-n-roll too. He was a big Elvis fan, and he loved the hard rock stuff,” Buslowe said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

West Haven native, bass player reminisces about time with Meat Loaf

News /

Faster trains coming as federal infrastructure dollars head to Connecticut

News /

Looking back on Meat Loaf's Connecticut connections

News /

Carole King Musical Interview with Gil

News /

INSIDE LOOK: Becoming a Waterbury police officer starts with their own police academy

News /

Yale University researchers create wearable clip that detects SARS-CoV-2 exposure

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss