West Haven native, former Patriots teammate reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs and endless league passing records, an NFL career like Tom Brady’s is one that may never be seen again.

Brady spent 20 years of his 22-year career in New England with the Patriots. He played with some guys from Connecticut, including a West Haven native who spent two seasons protecting him.

Donald Thomas, a former NFL offensive lineman and UConn alum, said Brady is the greatest to ever play the position.

“Oh, 100%. There’s no doubt in my mind. I always tell people like, you have to be real with yourself, like you have to be real, you have to look at the numbers, look at what he’s done, look at his body of work, like you can’t even compare it and then we haven’t even thrown a Super Bowl ring on top of it all,” Thomas said. “You see guys that a lot of and I won’t name quarterbacks, but you see them, they hang on for so long and just fall off a cliff.”

“When you look at Tom, Tom, in my opinion, he rode off into the sunset,” Thomas said. “I really salute him and what he what he did for the game and for that position in football period.”

Tebucky Jones, Aaron Hernandez, Donald Brown, Darius Butler and Niko Koutouvides are also among those with Connecticut ties who played with Brady.