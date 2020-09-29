 

West Haven passes resolution to limit length of dog leashes in town

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New rules for dog owners in West Haven Monday. The City Council passed a resolution to limit the length of dog leashes in town to six feet.

The state does not mandate that dogs remain on leashes at all times. However, out-of-control dogs by law are not allowed to roam on people’s property, state parks, sidewalks, or public highways.

West Haven joins Madison and Greenwich as the only places in Connecticut with this specific of a dog leash law.

Only one person voted against the measure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Haven

West Haven passes resolution to limit length of dog leashes in town

