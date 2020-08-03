West Haven PD investigating overnight homicide, victim identified

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide that took place near the I-95 Southbound ramp Sunday night.

Police responded to the I-95 Southbound Exit 43 ramp at 10:05 p.m. in West Haven for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say the front seat passenger, identified as 39-year-old Jawara Stennett of New York, was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the right torso area.

Stennett was pronounced dead after an examination by West Haven EMS. No other injuries were reported by the other passengers of the vehicle.

Police say Stennett was visiting his Father for a birthday celebration and was traveling back to his residence in NY.

A suspect vehicle possibly linked to the incident was described as a “white SUV” with unknown registration, and unknown operator.

If anyone as any information pertaining to this shooting contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500. All information will remain confidential. This case remains under investigation.