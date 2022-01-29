WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Police Department is investigating after a Facebook page claiming to be the city’s Public Works Department spread false information about plans for snow cleanup Friday.

In a Facebook post, police said they are aware of the “bogus” page, which in a post claimed Public Works plows would not be plowing until Monday and said staffing shortages were behind the delay.

“This page is spreading false information and we urge the public not to fall victim to this hoax,” police wrote in the post.

The page appears to have been removed from Facebook as of Friday night.

Police said they will pursue criminal charges against the individuals responsible.