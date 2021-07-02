WEST HAVEN PD: Man arrested in major drug bust outside of a Walmart

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police found more than two pounds of heroin and fentanyl in a drug bust outside of a Walmart Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday at 4:30 p.m., West Haven Police interrupted what they believed to be a drug deal taking place in the Walmart parking lot at 515 Saw Mill Road.

After a brief search inside a rented Toyota RAV 4, police located one kilogram of white powder, which was later tested positive for Fentanyl and Heroin. Police also found $5,000 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, Carlos Matos-Nieves, was arrested and charged. After being fingerprinted, police determined the true identity of Matos-Nieves as German Martinez from New Jersey.

Martinez of New Jersey is facing a list of charges; Possession of an Ounce or More of Heroin with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Narcotic Substance with Intent to Sell, Forgery in the First Degree and Criminal Impersonation. Martinez was held on a $300,000 bond.

Martinez is in the country illegally and has a long criminal record in Arizona, according to West Haven police.