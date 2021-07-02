WEST HAVEN PD: Man arrested in major drug bust outside of a Walmart

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: West Haven Police Department

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police found more than two pounds of heroin and fentanyl in a drug bust outside of a Walmart Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday at 4:30 p.m., West Haven Police interrupted what they believed to be a drug deal taking place in the Walmart parking lot at 515 Saw Mill Road.

After a brief search inside a rented Toyota RAV 4, police located one kilogram of white powder, which was later tested positive for Fentanyl and Heroin. Police also found $5,000 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, Carlos Matos-Nieves, was arrested and charged. After being fingerprinted, police determined the true identity of Matos-Nieves as German Martinez from New Jersey.

Martinez of New Jersey is facing a list of charges; Possession of an Ounce or More of Heroin with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Narcotic Substance with Intent to Sell, Forgery in the First Degree and Criminal Impersonation. Martinez was held on a $300,000 bond.

Martinez is in the country illegally and has a long criminal record in Arizona, according to West Haven police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Vacationers make the best of rainy weather heading into July 4 weekend

News /

Taking it to the streets: New Haven police walk city neighborhoods in effort to curb rise in violence

News /

New Haven foot patrols

News /

One-on-one with Waterbury's mayor on putting off pot in the Brass City

News /

What's Right With Schools: New Haven teacher to use round-the-world fellowship experience as learning tool for her students

News /

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at home in West Haven; 3 treated for heat exhaustion

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss