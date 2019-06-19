West Haven PD search for Key Bank robber

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in West Haven are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery.

Police say he held up the Key Bank on Main Street Tuesday morning. He handed over a note demanding cash and said he had a gun, but never showed one.

The male suspect was wearing a black hat, dark clothing with a construction style vest and a black backpack.

The suspect ran off on Washington Avenue.

If you have any information, call West Haven police.

