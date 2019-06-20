New Haven

WEST HAVEN PD: Searching for suspect that robbed a Bank of America

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:15 PM EDT

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - West Haven police are looking for a suspect that robbed a Bank of America on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man held up the Campbell Avenue branch at around 1:30 p.m. He passed a note to the teller. No weapons were displayed or implied, police said.

He has short, brown hair, and was wearing a sweatshirt and shorts when it happened.

If you have a tip, call West Haven police at (203) 937-3900.

