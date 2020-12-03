West Haven PD seize 1,700 lbs. of marijuana worth $15 million, 2 suspects arrested

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven police have seized 1,700 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $15 million on Wednesday.

Police say that over the past several months, officers have been investigating a large scale marijuana trafficking operation. They determined that the suspects were using a storage facility in West Haven to distribute large quantities of marijuana throughout the tri-state area.

On Wednesday, officers from the Street Crime Unit, the Patrol Division and the K-9 Unit, along with Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), pulled over a rented U-Haul box truck on Front Avenue. As a result, they found 1,700 of marijuana with an estimated street value of $15 million.

Officers seized the marijuana and arrested 23-year-old Jourdan Maniray and 20-year-old I’real Jones, both of Reston, Virginia. They were charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1 Kilogram of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They are being held on bond.