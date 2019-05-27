West Haven police apprehend members of ATV, dirt bike riders group for multiple charges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: West Haven Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: West Haven Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: West Haven Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: West Haven Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: West Haven Police Department) [ + - ] Video

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are investigating a case of reckless driving along the shoreline in West Haven.

According to the West Haven Police Department, a total of four suspects were arrested on Saturday. Police say three of the suspects were part of a group of more than 15 ATV and dirt bike riders. The fourth suspect was a pedestrian, who is accused of blocking police while they were trying to arrest a suspect.

Police say they were driving on sidewalks, doing wheelies, and driving in the wrong lane on Campbell Avenue Saturday night.

Officers removed a loaded handgun from one suspect and a large quantity of a suspected controlled substance from another.

Police arrested Nikko Fiak, 18 of New Haven, Samuel Garcia, 18 of New Haven, Elliet Soto, 19 of West Haven, and Jessie Gonzalez, 20 of New Haven, for multiple charges including reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and more.

All four men are being held on bond.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.