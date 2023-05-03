WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning before taking off.

According to police, a woman was hit by a car on Saw Mill Road just after 12:30 a.m. The woman was taken to a hospital, where police said she died. Her name has not been released.

Police did not provide any information about the vehicle involved.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the West Haven Police Department at (203) 937-3900.