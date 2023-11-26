WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a male was shot and killed.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the West Haven Police Department was called to the parking lot of 703 Campbell Avenue after receiving reports of a fight.

A person who was found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital, where they died.

The male’s age and identity have not yet been publicly released. Police have not announced any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.