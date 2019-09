WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple accused of stealing beauty supplies from a shop in West Haven.

West Haven police say surveillance footage shows one of the suspects at 611 Beauty Supply on Campbell Avenue taking a number of wigs. According to police, the suspects swiped about $1,000 worth of wigs and beauty supplies in August.

If you have a tip, you’re being urged to call the West Haven Police Department.