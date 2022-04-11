WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A public hearing is underway in West Haven and residents are venting their frustrations about the city’s financial situation, after a state audit found most of the COVID relief money the city spent should not have been approved.

One man called on the city council to take action against Mayor Nancy Rossi, who is not in attendance at the meeting. She is out of town.

“So we need all of you to straighten this out and to start straightening this out, we need a no confidence vote of Nancy Rossi this evening.”

Some are asking for the mayor to resign while others are asking for a deeper dive into the books.

This all comes after multiple allegations of misuse of Coronavirus Relief Funds and the arrest of former state Rep. Michael DiMassa, who was also a city employee. DiMassa and a business associate, John Bernardo, have been charged with stealing more than $1 million in federal COVID relief money that was intended for West Haven.

In February, two additional people were arrested in connection to the case.

The independent audit found nearly 80% of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief spending should not have been approved by municipal leaders.

There were things like a brass marching band, summer sports camps along with PPE and security.

The city’s new finance director said a lot of it will be showing documentation.

“They found some challenging items in there. I do believe that there was some documentation that was not provided to them, so they may have not had everything,” said Scott Jackson, the city’s finance director.

Jackson has only been on a couple of weeks to dive into this and help the state figure out whether or not they should be taking over the finances in the city.