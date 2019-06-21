West Haven's Mayor Rossi announces Savin Rock Festival returning in 2020

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - West Haven's Savin Rock Festival will be back in 2020.

The cash-strapped city had to cancel its flagship festival last year to save money. Now, Mayor Nancy Rossi is working to bring it back for the 2020 season.

Rossi says she can start appointing a committee once the city pays off the old deficit in the festival fund, which is around $50,000.

In a statement, Rossi wrote:

"We are in a much better place than we were 18 months ago. I have had to make some tough decisions - canceling the Savin Rock Festival was one of them - but we had to fix the city first."

