WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May V. Carrigan Intermediate School in West Haven has added additional security guards and is considering installing metal detectors in response to a slew of vandalism and threats found in the last few months.

“It’s disheartening my guys here at 10, 11 and 12 years old — the last thing you want is to know that you’re dealing with school violence at that age, but, unfortunately, this is the day and age we live in, and whatever we can do in order to make them feel safe, we’re gonna take those steps,” Principal Rich Weber said.

The vandalism was found in the bathroom, and the threats have been ambiguous.

Wednesday night, Weber hosted a discussion with parents to promote transparency about the issue.

“At like 10 years old, where does it come from?” Nicole Sullo, a parent, said.

Weber plans to propose the metal detectors by March 1. He intends to ask for three additional guards to monitor each floor, and bathrooms will be locked in the evenings.

Sullo said she’d support metal detectors.

“[I support it if] it’s being proactive to prevent further things coming along, especially finding out that last year there was a lockdown of the school because of an incident,” she said.