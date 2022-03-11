WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At Carrigan Intermediate School, students enjoy a healthy snack, but not everyone is finishing up these treats. Surprisingly, that’s not a bad thing.

Carrigan’s Principal Rich Webber explained that plastic bags filled with fresh fruits and vegetables can be donated to local agencies, and “if our students are not going to eat them, they can go to those who will.”

One of those agencies is Haven’s Harvest. It’s a food recovery organization that’s been around now for three years. Their goal: eliminate food insecurity.

After these tummies are full, students drop their leftovers in a basket. Then, they’re donated to area senior centers.

“The seniors can benefit from the fruits and vegetables, chips, and maybe sandwiches that the school doesn’t need, or hasn’t been able to use,” Haven’s Harvest Operations Director Lorrice Grant said. “And by law they have to throw it away at the end of the day.”

After the apples, oranges, and other snacks are donated, a volunteer will drop them off at Haven’s Harvest – one of the four senior centers operated by Savin Rock.

“When you think about our elderly and disabled population, they’re on a fixed income from month to month,” Savin Rock Communities Resident Director Yolanda Russell said. “They’re not able to meet their needs every single month. So, to have some come and deliver food every single day, they’re so grateful.”

In the land of plenty, there’s always someone in need, and Friday’s donation turned out to be a great life lesson for students.

“If we can benefit others, especially in our own community, our own Carrigan and West Haven family, that’s the way to go about it,” Webber said.