WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Like most districts across the country, West Haven Schools are struggling to recruit and replace teachers.

“It’s very stressful,” said Neil Cavallaro, the district’s superintendent.

Cavallaro said the district needs substitute teachers and tutors, as well, to help replace educators who have left the profession or taken higher-paying jobs.

The district hopes that a job fair held Wednesday will be part of the solution.

Stephanie Dimeola was there to begin her career.

“I enjoy working with young children, and I believe that education is the foundation to jobs and creating a great future,” she said.

Lourdes Amarix was there to apply, as well. She said it’s crucial for the district to have bilingual educators.

“I think it’s important because our community has been growing — not only Hispanic, but other minority groups, as well,” Amarix said.