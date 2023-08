WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven student was arrested on Monday for setting off a firework during the first day of school, according to city officials.

The small firework went off in the hallway of West Haven High School. No one was injured.

“This is an important reminder that the West Haven Board of Education and the West Haven Police Department enforce a strict no-tolerance policy,” an announcement reads.

Authorities have not elaborated on what charges the student may face.