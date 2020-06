WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student from West Haven is graduating high school and college at the same time.

Mason Perry, 17, goes to Capital Prep Harbor Charter School in Bridgeport. He started taking classes at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport at 13-years-old while working two jobs.

He’s now earned his high school diploma and associates degree. Perry will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall where he will major in business and plans to go to law school after.