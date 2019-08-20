West Haven VA celebrates installation of WiFi for patients

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– After a very long wait, the West Haven VA Medical Center finally has WiFi available for patients.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal helped lead the effort with a marine corps veteran named Elliott Storm.

Storm passed away last year. He, and a number of other veterans complained about the lack of connectivity while waiting for services at the VA.

“The senator carried out my husbands wishes and I know my husband is looking down at all of us and he’s smiling. And I know his words, honey, mission accomplished,” said Debbie Trumpower, widow of marine corps veteran.

The fight to get WiFi connectivity at the VA has been going on for more than seven years.