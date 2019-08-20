West Haven woman accused of helping burn dog to appear in court

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman accused of helping to set a dog on fire in West Haven is due in court on Tuesday.

Latrice Moody is charged with several misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and breach of peace.

Court documents show Moody and her boyfriend, Maurice Jackson, claim they were cremating the terrier breed and that it was already dead.

But police say that the couple has changed their story several times.

Officials say jackson was caught on camera filling a gas container the night the dog was set on fire.

Jackson is also due in court later this month.