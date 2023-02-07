NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday.

Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was found near a parked car. Another woman had been shot in the hand.

Prosecutors said that Triplett shot Turner during an altercation in March 2021.

Triplett is scheduled to be sentenced in April.