WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 32-year-old Brianna Triplett of West Haven was in court on Thursday pleading not guilty in connection to the deadly New Haven shooting.

28-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner was found shot near a parked car on Auburn Street Tuesday night. She died at the hospital.

Another woman who was found nearby had been shot in the hand. Police think the three got into a fight before the shooting.

Triplett will be back in court on April 16.