NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old West Haven woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a 29-year-old in New Haven, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Brianna Triplett was convicted in February of murder. She was accused of shooting 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner to death in March 2021 on Auburn Street in New Haven.

Triplett shot the victim in the back during a fight, according to authorities.