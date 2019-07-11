West Haven paraprofessional turns herself in on risk of injury to a child charges

(Photo West Haven Police Department, Lisa Rasile, 50 of West Haven)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a West Haven woman turned herself in to police on Thursday after an arrest warrant for risk of injury to a child was issued against her.

The West Haven Police Department issued an outstanding arrest warrant for Lisa Rasile, 50 of West Haven with an alleged risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct charges.

News 8 has confirmed that Rasile worked as a paraprofessional.

Rasile was processed and released on a written promise to appear in court later in July.

