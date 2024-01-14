WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hymns echoed through First Congregational Church in West Haven, as people packed the pews and local and state leaders filled the sanctuary.

The house of worship served as home to Sunday’s celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“[Dr. King] loved everybody,” said Carroll E. Brown, president and founder of the West Haven Black Coalition. “Racial discrimination is not acceptable, not accepted. We should not be divided the way we are based on income, based on the color of your skin. It needs to be taught at home.”

King was fundamental to ending legal segregation of African Americans in the south and other parts of the United States.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and was assassinated four years later in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Our gathering today is not just a commemoration,” said Rev. Carl Howard of First Congregational Church. “This isn’t just a concert that’s happening today. This is a rekindling, a revival of the spirit that moved mountains. We are the inheritors of Dr. King’s legacy.”

Those inheritors included Laila Kelly-Walker and her fellow choir members from New Haven’s Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School.

The 16-year-old and her classmates sang during the tribute.

“I think that Dr. King’s legacy is actually shown here today,” Kelly-Walker said. “You know, all of us choir members together, if this was several years ago this wouldn’t be happening. So, I think that we just see how much of an impact it has on society.”

Brown says it was a gathering of peace, love, and understanding; but also, a call to action to follow Dr. King’s footsteps in being a beacon of hope against darkness and division.

“We just need people to care about people, because [we as a country are] not there yet,” Brown said.