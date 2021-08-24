West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Meriden

New Haven

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The State Mosquito Management Program notified the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services that West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes in Meriden.

“I ask everyone to prevent mosquito bites by eliminating standing water around your home, making sure your door and window screens are in good repair, and covering bare skin and using insect repellent when outside – especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active”, says Lea Crown, Director of Health and Human Services.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the Meriden Department of Health and Human Service recommends residents:

  • Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.
  • Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.
  • Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.
  • Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors. Follow the instructions for application on the product.

For more information head to www.ct.gov/mosquito.

